Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Price Target at $59.13

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $325,365.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $193,268.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,002.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,571 shares of company stock worth $15,773,679. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 100,567 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 638,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,951,000 after buying an additional 73,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,742,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,918,000 after buying an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,476,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,854,000 after buying an additional 324,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. 241,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,044. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 30.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

