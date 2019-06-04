Brokerages Set Inchcape plc (INCH) Price Target at $699.00

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 699 ($9.13).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Inchcape to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 52,193 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($8.05), for a total value of £321,508.88 ($420,108.30). Also, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 35,758 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £210,972.20 ($275,672.55).

LON:INCH traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 599.50 ($7.83). The stock had a trading volume of 783,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.95, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

