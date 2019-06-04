BRP Inc (DOO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.22.

DOO stock opened at C$40.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. BRP has a twelve month low of C$32.36 and a twelve month high of C$74.67.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

