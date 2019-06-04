Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBW. TheStreet cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 592,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,903. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million.

In related news, major shareholder Point72 Asset Management, L.P. sold 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $10,475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 856,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 86,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 841,329 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 834,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,497 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 404,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 148,837 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

