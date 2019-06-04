Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $49,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 2,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $106,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

CALM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 2,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.34. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

