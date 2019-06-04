Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Position Boosted by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 424.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVGW. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.03. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Browne sold 3,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $304,418.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at $818,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,437 shares of company stock worth $2,996,922. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

