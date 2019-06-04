California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,177 Shares of Quidel Co. (QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,899,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $6,475,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 407,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $4,306,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Quidel had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 14,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $989,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,596 shares of company stock worth $4,313,212. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

