California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,532,000 after buying an additional 687,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,616,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Snap-on by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,114,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,941,000 after buying an additional 396,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,321,000 after buying an additional 91,309 shares during the period.

SNA opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $186.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

