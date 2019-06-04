Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

