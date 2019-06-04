Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,712,097 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,926,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,781,000 after buying an additional 955,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,054,000 after buying an additional 710,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,424,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 624,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 37.46% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

