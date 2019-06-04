Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.70. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/campbell-soup-cpb-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.