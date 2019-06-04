Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$35.77 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$30.11 and a 12-month high of C$49.08. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.02915382872352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,071,291.07.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.