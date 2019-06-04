CanYaCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,300.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $3,300.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $657.10 or 0.08462230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037936 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001641 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013448 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000567 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,628,041 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

