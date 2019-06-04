Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

CAPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an add rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 272.63 ($3.56).

LON CAPC opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 214.70 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -32.66.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane acquired 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £20,846.50 ($27,239.64).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

