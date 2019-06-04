Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,186,000 after buying an additional 5,058,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,119,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,149,000 after purchasing an additional 290,620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,831,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,293,000 after purchasing an additional 460,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,855,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,149,000 after buying an additional 804,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

