CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells $1,685,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 33,308 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,133,471.24.

On Friday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $2,828,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,865,600.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,910,400.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 71,596 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $2,666,951.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $2,333,400.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 78,708 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $3,138,875.04.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 42,103 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $1,699,698.11.

On Friday, May 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 54,200 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $2,185,344.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 102,978 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $4,161,340.98.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Cowen began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after buying an additional 2,106,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,974,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,220,000 after buying an additional 1,429,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,846,000 after buying an additional 651,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,947,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 345,250 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

