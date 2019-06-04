carVertical (CV) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. carVertical has a market cap of $3.06 million and $4,632.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00388162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.02803232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00153505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004364 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,898,377,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,713,525,754 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

