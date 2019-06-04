CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Rating Increased to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $0.82 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.60.

CBL opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2,246.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,672,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,172,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 933,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,701,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,026,000 after acquiring an additional 648,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

