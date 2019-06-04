Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 9,691.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,495,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,390,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,113,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Celgene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $97.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. Celgene’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

