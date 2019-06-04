Centene (CNC) Shares Gap Down to $51.82

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.14, but opened at $51.82. Centene shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 339347 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $235,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Centene by 3,662.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 168,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Centene by 185.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Centene by 328.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Centene by 295.3% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

