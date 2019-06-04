Centric Wealth Management Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $73.81 and a 1 year high of $101.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Centric Wealth Management Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/centric-wealth-management-purchases-new-position-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.