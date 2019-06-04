Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Century Aluminum reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.58 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,302. The stock has a market cap of $500.00 million, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.78. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 38.7% in the first quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 189,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 52,818 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,473.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. SEI Investments Co increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 583.2% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

