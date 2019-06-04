Cervus Equipment (CERV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.60

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 37111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.89.

Several brokerages have commented on CERV. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.78 million and a P/E ratio of 7.88.

In other Cervus Equipment news, Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$187,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,511 shares in the company, valued at C$392,748.92. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,852.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$125,109.63.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

