CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. CEVA posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $969,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 12.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its position in CEVA by 26.8% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 7,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CEVA by 70.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 1.67. CEVA has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $35.00.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

