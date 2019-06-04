Champion Iron (CIA) Shares Up 4.6%

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) shares were up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 221,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 963,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

CIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$1.95 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

