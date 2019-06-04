Chevron Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.99 on Monday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $218.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $1,958,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

