CIBC Begins Coverage on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

Stock analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) in a report released on Tuesday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SONM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,749. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.34.

In related news, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $306,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

