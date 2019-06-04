CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 250 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $332.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

