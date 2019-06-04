CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In other Ross Stores news, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $907,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

