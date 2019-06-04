Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $276.49 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.28 and a 1-year high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,190 shares of company stock worth $4,106,116 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $263.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.16.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

