Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 200 Shares of Lennar Co. (LEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lennar were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 14.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.39%. Lennar’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

