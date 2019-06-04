Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Cinemark reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,654,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,061,000 after acquiring an additional 340,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,263,000 after acquiring an additional 494,773 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,213,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,527,000 after acquiring an additional 406,971 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,368,000 after purchasing an additional 566,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 80.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

