Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,696,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,888,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,970,000 after purchasing an additional 579,155 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,285,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,894,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,289,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $223.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $227.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total transaction of $501,861.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,404,980.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.05.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

