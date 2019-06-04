City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,242,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 119,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for approximately 3.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $52,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAF opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

WARNING: “City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/city-of-london-investment-management-co-ltd-cuts-position-in-morgan-stanley-china-a-share-fund-inc-caf.html.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.