City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Invests $4.64 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 92,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,921,000 after purchasing an additional 759,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,442,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506,183 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,986,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,773,000 after acquiring an additional 287,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,229,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
