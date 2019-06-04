Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 71,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 63,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 139,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

