Clearway Energy (CWEN) & Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Critical Review

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clearway Energy and Pattern Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Pattern Energy Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.71%. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Pattern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 1.15% 0.53% 0.14% Pattern Energy Group -4.52% -1.06% -0.43%

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Clearway Energy pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group pays out 116.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Pattern Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.05 billion 2.83 $52.00 million $0.46 33.54 Pattern Energy Group $483.00 million 4.38 $142.00 million $1.45 14.88

Pattern Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearway Energy. Pattern Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats Clearway Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The Development Business segment develops and sells renewable energy projects focusing on wind, solar, storage, and transmission primarily in the United States, Canada, Japan,and Mexico. Pattern Energy Group Inc. sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

