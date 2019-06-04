Cloudera (CLDR) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price target on Cloudera from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cloudera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Cloudera from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.48.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.68. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stankey bought 10,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 36.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,545,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,290 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 174.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,507.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,836 shares during the last quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,088.5% during the first quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 91.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,292,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,072 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

