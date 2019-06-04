Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,978 ($38.91).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,879 ($37.62) on Tuesday. Coca Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,896 ($37.84). The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,604 ($34.03), for a total value of £92,442 ($120,791.85). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 930 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,420.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coca Cola HBC in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca Cola HBC in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Coca Cola HBC in the first quarter worth about $4,473,000.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

