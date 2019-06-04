CoinPoker (CHP) Price Down 30.3% This Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.25 million and $77,087.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00392740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.41 or 0.02905684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00152408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004358 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,414,462 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

