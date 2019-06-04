Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,461 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,634,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $11,550,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,163.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $107,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

