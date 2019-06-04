Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 20,800 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 616,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 101,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBS opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2999 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

SBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

