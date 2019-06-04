Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Trading 5.9% Higher

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.32. 4,269,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,299,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 459.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $2,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

