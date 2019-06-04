Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to post $414.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.34 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $429.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 953,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,965. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,837,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 475,101 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 786,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 48,735 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

