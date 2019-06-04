Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 453.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $72,413.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,531. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PKOH stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

WARNING: “Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-acquires-new-position-in-park-ohio-holdings-corp-pkoh.html.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.