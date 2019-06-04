ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

