Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.10.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,741,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 90,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,043. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

