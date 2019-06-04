Container Store Group (TCS) Shares Up 8%

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.60. 817,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 353,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $343.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 61.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

