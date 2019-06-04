Context BH Capital Management LP Has $1 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

Context BH Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

