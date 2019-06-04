Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE UN opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $61.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.4641 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

